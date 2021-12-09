Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TBLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TBLD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.36, the dividend yield is 6.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TBLD was $18.36, representing a -12.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.95 and a 7.59% increase over the 52 week low of $17.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tbld Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.