Thora Smith On Becoming A Leader To Champion Nasdaq's Nordic LGBTQ Community

Our Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.



With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with Thora Smith, from our offices in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I have worked at Nasdaq since 2014. My main work has been to prepare the CSD in Iceland for an implementation of a new CSD system and a merger of the Icelandic CSD to Nasdaq CSD, which has headquarters in Latvia and branches in Lithuania and Estonia. It is a very exciting project, and it will be finalized in the coming weeks.

How did you find out about the OPEN? When did you join?

I received an e-mail from the OPEN in 2018, when the founding of the group was introduced. I found it very interesting and asked for further information. After a discussion with the team, it was concluded that I would join as a country leader and try to establish a connection to other Nordic offices.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

Having a group such as the OPEN shows that the company is supportive of LGBT+ employees and takes steps to support them. I think Nasdaq is doing great promoting diversity and making employees feel that they belong, and the OPEN is a great venue. I would encourage the new employees to look at the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging web page and get information on the various employee groups. By participating in events and groups, you get to know people in various departments and from many countries.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

Nasdaq in Reykjavík hosted a great event during Pride last year. It was very successful and great to be able to support the community in Iceland. I also got the opportunity to visit New York last summer and participate in the LGBT leaders conference, it was awesome, and I hope I get the opportunity to visit again.

