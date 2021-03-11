Thor (THO) Q2 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Thor Industries, Inc. THO reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jan 31, 2021) adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. This outperformance can be attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues across all its segments. The bottom line also jumped 357.6% from the year-ago profit of 52 cents per share.

This recreational vehicle (RV) maker registered revenues of $2,727.8 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,548 million. Moreover, the top line recorded a 36.2% year-over-year increase.

As of Jan 31, 2021, Thor — which shares space with Winnebago Industries WGO, LCI Industries LCII and Skyline Corporation SKY — had cash and cash equivalents of $186.5 million and a long-term debt of $1,821.5 million. Consolidated backlog totaled $10.81 billion at quarter-end, representing a 280% jump from the year-ago period. Thor currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Segmental Results

North American Towable RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $1,373 million, up 39.6% year over year on the back of robust shipments and benefits from the Tiffin Group buyout. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,272 million. Pretax profit totaled $147.9 million, up from $53.4 million recorded in the year-ago period, thanks to higher sales and improved gross profit margins. At quarter-end, total backlog of the unit was $5.25 billion, which skyrocketed 454.1% from the year-ago period.

North American Motorized RVs: Revenues from the segment totaled $577 million, which reflected year-over-year growth of 67.9% on the back of higher unit sales, and favorable product and price mix. The top line also outpaced the consensus mark of $416 million. Pretax profit came in at $43.4 million, up from $14.9 million recorded in the year-ago period. Backlog in the segment summed $2.92 billion, up a whopping 271.8% from the year-ago period.

European RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $733.5 million, up 15.1% from the year-ago period driven by higher unit shipments, favorable product mix and forex translations. The top line also beat the consensus mark of $660 million. The segment incurred a net profit of $10.2 million, higher than the year-ago level of $4.7 million backed by higher sales, and lower labor and warranty costs. Backlog of the segment was $2.64 as of Jan 31, depicting year-over-year growth of 131.5%.

