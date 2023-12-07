Thor (THO) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Sharply Y/Y

Thor Industries, Inc. THO reported earnings of 99 cents per share for first-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Oct 31, 2023), which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents. The bottom line tumbled 60.9% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.53 per share.



The company registered revenues of $2,500.8 million for the quarter under review, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,510.4 million. The top line declined 19.5% year over year.

Segmental Results

North American Towable RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $945.5 million, down 28.3% year over year due to a decrease in unit shipments and overall net price per unit. It also missed our estimate of $1,186 million.



Gross profit totaled $118 million, declining 39.7% year over year. The pretax income totaled $49.2 million, down from $111 million recorded in the year-ago period amid lower sales and gross profit margins. The unit’s total backlog was $795.8 million at the quarter's end, down sharply from $1,567.8 million as of Oct 31, 2022.



North American Motorized RVs: Revenues from the segment totaled $711.2 million, which fell 36.7% year over year, owing to a decrease in unit shipments and net price per unit. However, the figure surpassed our estimate of $597.5 million.



Gross profit totaled $79.4 million, falling 57.3% year over year. Consequently, pretax profit came in at $37.1 million, declining 70.2% from the year-ago period. The segment’s backlog was $1,237.5 million, down from $2,864.3 million as of Oct 31, 2022.



European RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $708.2 million, up 40.4% from the year-ago period due to an increase in unit shipments and net price per unit. It also outpaced our estimate of $613.5 million.



Gross profit of $122.8 million increased by 78.4% year over year. The segment reported a pretax income of $28.8 million, higher than the year-ago pretax loss of $6.5 million. The backlog of the segment was $3,331.1 million, reflecting a rise from $2,985.2 million recorded as of Oct 31, 2022.

Financials

As of Oct 31, 2023, Thor had cash and cash equivalents of $425.8 million and long-term debt of $1,271.9 million. During the first quarter of fiscal 2024, THO repurchased $30 million of common stock at an average price of $91.61.

Guidance for Fiscal 2024

Thor has reaffirmed its full-year guidance for fiscal 2024. It projects its full-year consolidated net sales in the range of $10.5-$11 billion. The consolidated gross profit margin is expected to be in the range of 14.5-15%. Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $6.25-$7.25.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

THO currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked players in the auto space are Volvo VLVLY, Renault SA RNLSY and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLVLY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.2% and 65.6%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 3 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RNLSY’s 2023 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 4.5% and 128.1%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 15 cents and 2 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2023 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 160.2%. The EPS estimates for 2023 and 2024 have increased by 59 cents and 55 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AB Volvo (VLVLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RENAULT (RNLSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.