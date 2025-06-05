Thor Q3 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Thor Industries, Inc. THO reported earnings of $2.53 per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended April 30), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.79. The company reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.

Thor registered revenues of $2.89 billion for the fiscal third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. The top line climbed 3.2% year over year.

Segmental Results

North American Towable RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $1,168.9 million, up 9.1% year over year, driven by an increase in unit shipments and overall net price per unit. The figure also beat our estimate of $979.8 million.

Gross profit totaled $174.3 million, up 26.2% year over year. The pretax income totaled $97.6 million, up from $68.4 million recorded in the year-ago period, primarily fueled by an increase in net sales and improvement in gross profits. The unit’s total backlog was $634.3 million at the quarter's end, down from $741.3 million as of April 30, 2025.

North American Motorized RVs: Revenues from the segment totaled $666.7 million, which grew 3.1% year over year, owing to an increase in unit shipments. The figure surpassed our estimate of $558.9 million.

Gross profit totaled $70.3 million, down 2% year over year due to an increase in sales discounting. Consequently, pretax profit came in at $32.9 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago period. The segment’s backlog was $883.7 million, down from $925.8 million as of April 30, 2025.

European RVs: Revenues from the segment came in at $883.5 million, down 5.1% from the year-ago period due to a decline in unit shipments. The figure also missed our estimate of $934.8 million.

Gross profit of $142.8 million fell 12.3% year over year. The segment reported a pretax income of $46.3 million, lower than the year-ago pretax income of $77.4 million. The backlog of the segment was $1.34 billion, which declined from $1.94 billion recorded as of April 30, 2025.

Financials

As of April 30, 2025, Thor had cash and cash equivalents of $508.3 million and long-term debt of $1 billion.

The company reported an operating cash inflow of $257.7 million compared with $251.7 million reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Thor Reiterates Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Thor projects its fiscal 2025 consolidated net sales in the range of $9-$9.5 billion, the same as the previously estimated range. The consolidated gross profit margin is expected to be in the band of 13.8-14.5%. EPS is expected to be in the range of $3.30-$4.

Other Key Releases From the Auto Space

Autoliv Inc. ALV reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 and rose 37% year over year. The company reported net sales of $2.58 billion in the quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47 billion but fell 1.4% year over year.

Autoliv had cash and cash equivalents of $322 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt totaled $1.57 billion. Operating cash flow in the quarter under review was $77 million and capital expenditure amounted to $93 million, resulting in a negative free cash flow of $16 million. In the quarter, ALV paid a dividend of 70 cents per share and repurchased 0.5 million shares.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 8 cents. The figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported a loss of 7 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues amounted to $438 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $434 million. The metric also rose 83% year over year.

MBLY had cash and cash equivalents of $1.51 billion as of March 29, 2025, compared with $1.43 billion as of Dec. 28, 2024. Operating cash flow for the three months ended March 29, 2025, was $109 million. Capex was $14 million during the same time frame.

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $10.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 and rose 7.17% year over year. The automotive retailer registered net sales of $5.51 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion. The top line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s $4.47 billion.

Group 1 had cash and cash equivalents of $70.5 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $34.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Total debt was $2.8 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $2.91 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

