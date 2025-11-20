Markets

Thor Medical Signs Five-Year Thorium-228 Supply Deal With NucliThera

November 20, 2025 — 02:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Thor Medical ASA (TRMED.OL), a Norway-based biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday announced that it has signed a five-year frame agreement to supply NucliThera AS with thorium-228 for use in its development programs targeting hematological cancers, including lymphoma and leukemia.

The supply is scheduled to begin operations in 2026.

The company said that the supply will come from AlphaOne, its first commercial-scale isotope production facility.

The agreement adds to the company's existing thorium-228 supply deals with Telix Pharmaceuticals, Oncoinvent, AdvanCell, ARTBIO, and two undisclosed partners.

In 2023, the company transferred Nordic Nanovector's patents to NucliThera, which took full ownership while Thor Medical kept an undisclosed profit-sharing stake tied to future commercialization.

Co-Founder and Chair Roy H. Larsen said that the company will provide the reliable high-purity alpha-emitters required for this work.

On Wednesday, Thor Medical closed trading 0.43% higher at NOK 3.5200 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

