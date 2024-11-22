News & Insights

Thor Medical Secures Key Supply Agreement for Pb-212

November 22, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.

Thor Medical has secured a three-year agreement to supply the globally leading pharmaceutical company with Pb-212 alpha-emitters for pre-clinical cancer treatment studies, highlighting its growing presence in the radiopharmaceutical industry. The supply will commence in 2025 from its new Herøya pilot facilities, further strengthening its strategic partnerships and market trust.

