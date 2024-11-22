Thor Medical Secures Key Supply Agreement for Pb-212

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Thor Medical has secured a three-year agreement to supply the globally leading pharmaceutical company with Pb-212 alpha-emitters for pre-clinical cancer treatment studies, highlighting its growing presence in the radiopharmaceutical industry. The supply will commence in 2025 from its new Herøya pilot facilities, further strengthening its strategic partnerships and market trust.
For further insights into DE:8NN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.