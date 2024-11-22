Thor Medical Secures Key Supply Agreement for Pb-212

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Thor Medical has secured a three-year agreement to supply the globally leading pharmaceutical company with Pb-212 alpha-emitters for pre-clinical cancer treatment studies, highlighting its growing presence in the radiopharmaceutical industry. The supply will commence in 2025 from its new Herøya pilot facilities, further strengthening its strategic partnerships and market trust.

For further insights into DE:8NN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.