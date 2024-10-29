News & Insights

Thor Medical and ARTBIO Forge Strategic Supply Partnership

October 29, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nordic Nanovector ASA (DE:8NN) has released an update.

Thor Medical ASA has secured a strategic 5-year supply agreement with ARTBIO, valued at up to NOK 400 million, to provide Thorium-228 for pioneering cancer treatments. This partnership marks a significant step for Thor Medical in commercializing large-scale production of alpha-emitters, with plans for a new facility in Norway. The collaboration is set to enhance ARTBIO’s development of novel cancer therapies, highlighting the potential growth in the radiopharmaceutical sector.

