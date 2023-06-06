News & Insights

THOR Industries Zooms After Raising FY23 Earnings Outlook

June 06, 2023 — 10:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company lifted the lower end of fiscal 2023 guidance that came in above the Street estimates.

The company now expects fiscal earnings in a range of $5.80-$6.50 per share from its previous outlook of $5.50-$6.50 per share. Wall Street analysts are looking for $5.64 per share.

Currently, shares are at $90.65, up 14.51 percent from the previous close of $79.16 on a volume of 931,360.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

