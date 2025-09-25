Thor Industries Tracking for New Highs in 2026

THOR Industries (NYSE: THO) is poised to reach new stock price highs by early 2026. The company’s business is stable, growth is possible over the next 12 months, and there is potential for a strengthening market and outperformance relative to the company's guidance. The FOMC’s shift to rate reduction has its base rate on track to fall another 75 basis points over the next two to three quarters, which should be sufficient to spur demand increases for discretionary and large-ticket items, such as RVs and campers.

Additionally, system-wide efficiencies are generating robust cash flow. Cash flow is a crucial aspect of this investment, as with any, offering significant capital returns that support the price movement.

The capital return includes dividends and share repurchases, which yield approximately 2.25% annually as of late September, as well as incremental improvements in shareholder leverage.

The F2025 year-end balance sheet highlights reflect an improvement, with asset growth compounded by debt reduction, resulting in a 5% increase in equity.

The annualized yield isn’t huge, but it is reliable, the distribution has been growing at a 5% CAGR, and the forecast for continued distribution growth is optimistic. With earnings expected to accelerate over the next three to five years, the odds are high that distribution growth and share repurchases will also increase at a similar pace.

As of late September, the dividend is running at approximately 45% of the earnings forecast, which is sufficiently low to support continued growth in distributions. Additionally, buybacks have reduced the count by 0.4% in fiscal year 2025.

THOR Industries Strong Q4 Overshadowed by Tepid Guidance

THOR Industries had a strong Q4 with revenue contracting slightly but topping MarketBeat’s reported consensus by nearly 900 basis points. The strength was driven by the North American Motorized segment, which grew by double digits, offset by weakness in Towables and Europe.

The critical details include green shoots in the towables market and stable market share despite macroeconomic headwinds. Margins and profits remain strong on an adjusted basis, despite one-offs affecting GAAP comparison.

The problem lies in the guidance and its potential to influence the analysts’ trends. The analyst trends are bullish, including increased coverage, firming sentiment, a Moderate Buy rating, and an uptrending consensus price target, which the tepid guidance may temper.

The guidance is acceptable, as the company forecasts steady revenue with potential for growth and margin stability. However, it is less than anticipated and may lead to downgrades or price target reductions. If analysts begin to trim targets or only reaffirm the current outlook, this market will struggle to move higher, and crossing their high-end target of $120 is a long shot.

The institutions pose a similar threat. They have considerable influence over this market, owning more than 95% of the stock, and have been buying on balance all year.

The F2026 guidance isn’t a reason for them to sell, but it may give reason to pause buying activity and undermine the Q3 stock price rally.

Thor Industries Is Range Bound: Beware of the $120 Level

Thor Industries is in a near-term uptrend and is likely to grow. However, there is potential for strong resistance at the top of the range, near $120, which investors should know.

The target has been confirmed as price resistance numerous times in the past; it aligns with the high end of the analyst target range and represents a significant overhang for the market.

A pullback from this level could be substantial, resulting in a retreat to the middle or even low end of the trading range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.