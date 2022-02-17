Thor Industries (THO) Stock Moves -1.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $93.98, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 4.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 7.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.91%.

Thor Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $3.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion, which would represent changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Thor Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Thor Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.39.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

