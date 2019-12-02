Thor Industries (THO) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed at $63.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.02% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 0.81% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 0.73% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from THO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 9, 2019. On that day, THO is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.30 billion, up 30.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $9.20 billion, which would represent changes of +8.69% and +17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note THO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.48, which means THO is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that THO currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

