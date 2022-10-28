Thor Industries (THO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.32, changing hands as high as $82.62 per share. Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of THO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, THO's low point in its 52 week range is $66.26 per share, with $115.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.48.

