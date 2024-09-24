Thor Industries (THO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Thor Industries (THO) reported $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion, representing a surprise of +3.23%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European : 14,982 compared to the 16,555 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14,982 compared to the 16,555 average estimate based on three analysts. Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable : 28,572 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27,438.

: 28,572 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27,438. Units sales - Total : 47,331 compared to the 47,785 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 47,331 compared to the 47,785 average estimate based on three analysts. Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America) : 32,349 compared to the 31,230 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 32,349 compared to the 31,230 average estimate based on three analysts. Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized : 3,777 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,792.

: 3,777 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,792. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European : $943.42 million versus $915.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change.

: $943.42 million versus $915.62 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.4% change. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America : $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

: $1.45 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.7%. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable : $931.86 million versus $862.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.

: $931.86 million versus $862.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change. Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles : $2.39 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.

: $2.39 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized : $517.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $509.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

: $517.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $509.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.2%. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : -$58.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$44.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -225.3%.

: -$58.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$44.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -225.3%. Net Sales- Other: $200.25 million compared to the $171.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.9% year over year.

Shares of Thor Industries have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

