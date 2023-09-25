Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2023, Thor Industries (THO) reported revenue of $2.74 billion, down 28.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.68, compared to $5.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +73.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units - Recreation Vehicles-European : 17548 compared to the 19103.93 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17548 compared to the 19103.93 average estimate based on three analysts. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable : 24563 compared to the 28777.92 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 24563 compared to the 28777.92 average estimate based on three analysts. Unit sales - Total : 47152 versus 55681.34 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 47152 versus 55681.34 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Total recreation vehicles(Total North America) : 29604 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36577.41.

: 29604 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 36577.41. Units - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized : 5041 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7799.5.

: 5041 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7799.5. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European : $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%.

: $1.02 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $736.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable : $930.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $846.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.2%.

: $930.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $846.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -48.2%. Net Sales- Total Recreational vehicles : $2.61 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.61 billion versus $2.28 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized : $656.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36%.

: $656.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $696.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36%. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : $46.85 million compared to the -$52.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -148.7% year over year.

: $46.85 million compared to the -$52.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -148.7% year over year. Net Sales- Other: $178.97 million versus $196.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.4% change.

Shares of Thor Industries have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.