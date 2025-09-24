Thor Industries (THO) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended July 2025, Thor Industries (THO) reported revenue of $2.52 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.31, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +99.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - European : 12,873 versus 13,647 estimated by three analysts on average.

Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable : 25,682 versus 26,945 estimated by three analysts on average.

Units sales - Total : 42,934 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 43,995.

Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - Total North America : 30,061 compared to the 30,348 average estimate based on three analysts.

Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized : 4,379 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,403.

Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European : $923.05 million versus $861.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.2% change.

Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America : $1.45 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.

Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable : $888.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $853.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles : $2.37 billion compared to the $2.17 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.

Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized : $557.41 million versus $455.49 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : $-67.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-57.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Net Sales- Other: $222.02 million versus $201.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>

Shares of Thor Industries have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

