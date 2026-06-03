Thor Industries (THO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended April 2026, Thor Industries (THO) reported revenue of $2.78 billion, down 3.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.86, compared to $2.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88, the EPS surprise was -0.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - European : 14,065 compared to the 12,219 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14,065 compared to the 12,219 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable : 27,045 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31,127.

: 27,045 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 31,127. Unit Shipments - Total : 47,118 compared to the 48,868 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 47,118 compared to the 48,868 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - Total North America : 33,053 compared to the 36,649 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 33,053 compared to the 36,649 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized : 6,008 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,522.

: 6,008 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,522. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European : $987.59 million versus $824.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $987.59 million versus $824.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America : $1.6 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year.

: $1.6 billion compared to the $1.64 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.9% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized : $717.74 million compared to the $612.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $717.74 million compared to the $612.1 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable : $881.78 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.6% change.

: $881.78 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.6% change. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total : $2.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%.

: $2.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.9%. Gross Profit- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized : $62.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.47 million.

: $62.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.47 million. Gross Profit- Other: $60.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.69 million.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Thor Industries here>>>

Shares of Thor Industries have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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