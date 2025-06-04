Thor Industries (THO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Thor Industries (THO) reported $2.89 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $2.53 for the same period compares to $2.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79, the EPS surprise was +41.34%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European : 13,495 compared to the 13,054 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 13,495 compared to the 13,054 average estimate based on four analysts. Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable : 36,077 versus 36,196 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 36,077 versus 36,196 estimated by four analysts on average. Units sales - Total : 55,079 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53,379.

: 55,079 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53,379. Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America) : 41,584 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40,324.

: 41,584 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 40,324. Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized : 5,507 compared to the 4,128 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,507 compared to the 4,128 average estimate based on four analysts. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European : $883.54 million versus $829.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change.

: $883.54 million versus $829.37 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.1% change. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America : $1.84 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.

: $1.84 billion compared to the $1.59 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable : $1.17 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles : $2.72 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.42 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized : $666.69 million versus $547.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $666.69 million versus $547.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : -$82.72 million versus -$61.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change.

: -$82.72 million versus -$61.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change. Net Sales- Other: $258.43 million compared to the $225.68 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.5% year over year.

Shares of Thor Industries have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

