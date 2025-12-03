Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Thor Industries (THO) reported $2.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.5%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.9% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11, the EPS surprise was +472.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - European : 8,723 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,095.

: 8,723 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8,095. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Towable : 25,807 versus 29,009 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 25,807 versus 29,009 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit Shipments - Total : 39,480 compared to the 40,976 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 39,480 compared to the 40,976 average estimate based on two analysts. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - Total North America : 30,757 versus 32,881 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 30,757 versus 32,881 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit Shipments - Recreational vehicles - North American Motorized : 4,950 compared to the 3,872 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,950 compared to the 3,872 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- European : $655.48 million compared to the $591.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.

: $655.48 million compared to the $591.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total North America : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Towable : $897.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $876.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

: $897.09 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $876.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- North American Motorized : $661.1 million compared to the $510.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year.

: $661.1 million compared to the $510.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.9% year over year. Net Sales- Recreational vehicles- Total : $2.21 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.

: $2.21 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change. Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations : $-83.6 million compared to the $-63.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year.

: $-83.6 million compared to the $-63.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.2% year over year. Net Sales- Other: $259.06 million versus $204.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.9% change.

Here is how Thor Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Thor Industries have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

