Thor Industries (THO) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries (THO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.25 billion, down 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Thor Industries metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Towable' should come in at $845.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.6% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Total Recreational Vehicles' stands at $2.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -11% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- North American Motorized' will reach $580.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -18.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should arrive at $205.43 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- European' will likely reach $679.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Recreational Vehicles- Total North America' to come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -14% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Units sales - Recreation Vehicles - European' reaching 10,768. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 11,892.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Towable' of 26,709. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 28,107.

Analysts forecast 'Units sales - Total' to reach 43,437. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45,581 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Units sales - Total recreation Vehicles (Total North America)' will reach 32,669. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33,689 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Units sales - Recreational Vehicles - North American Motorized' at 4,579. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,582.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit- Recreational Vehicles- European' will reach $115.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $122.83 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Thor Industries have returned +4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Currently, THO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

