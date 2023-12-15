Thor Industries (THO) Price Target Increased by 7.43% to 100.27

The average one-year price target for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) has been revised to 100.27 / share. This is an increase of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 93.33 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74.74 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.91% from the latest reported closing price of 117.83 / share.

Thor Industries Declares $0.48 Dividend

On October 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 1, 2023 received the payment on November 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $117.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.23%, a decrease of 0.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 62,003K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,223K shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,179K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,616K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,009K shares, representing a decrease of 15.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,496K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.