Thor Industries (THO) Price Target Increased by 11.17% to 93.43

The average one-year price target for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) has been revised to 93.43 / share. This is an increase of 11.17% from the prior estimate of 84.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.02% from the latest reported closing price of 102.69 / share.

Thor Industries Declares $0.45 Dividend

On June 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $102.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.05%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 826 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thor Industries. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 63,938K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 5,166K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,121K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 30.31% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 3,015K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,861K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Royal London Asset Management holds 2,650K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 5.84% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,496K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,526K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 1.56% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,156K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thor Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

THOR is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries that, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.