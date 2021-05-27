Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $122.69, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 14.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.33% in that time.

THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 437.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 69.31% from the year-ago period.

THO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +101.48% and +36.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. THO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note THO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

