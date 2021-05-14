Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed at $131.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 5.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 2.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from THO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect THO to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 437.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.85 billion, up 69.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +101.48% and +36.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. THO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, THO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.57. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

