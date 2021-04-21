Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed at $137.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 0.14% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from THO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 437.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 69.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion. These totals would mark changes of +101.48% and +36.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that THO has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.79 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.79.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

