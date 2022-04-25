Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $78.58, marking a +1.64% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 5.06% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 8.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thor Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $4.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 43.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.15 billion, up 19.85% from the year-ago period.

THO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.95 per share and revenue of $15.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +51.48% and +29.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Thor Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Thor Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.53.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow THO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

