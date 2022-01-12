Thor Industries (THO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $103.19, marking a +1.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 0.75% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.45% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thor Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Thor Industries is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion, which would represent changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thor Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Thor Industries has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.65.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

