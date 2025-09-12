Thor Industries (THO) Moves 3.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Thor Industries (THO) shares rallied 3.2% in the last trading session to close at $110.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2% loss over the past four weeks.

THOR is benefiting from its strategic buyouts. The acquisitions of EHG and TiffinHomes have brought commercial synergies, making THOR the world's largest RV manufacturer and expanding its product portfolio. The EHG buyout has bolstered its foothold in the European market. The acquisition of Airxcel has strengthened the supply chain and diversified revenues, especially in the aftermarket business. The Elkhart buyout has helped the RV maker secure an unconstrained supply of Elkboard.

This recreational vehicle maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -31%. Revenues are expected to be $2.31 billion, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Thor Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 28.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on THO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Thor Industries belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry. Another stock from the same industry, Cavco (CVCO), closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $554.22. Over the past month, CVCO has returned 9%.

For Cavco, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $6.3. This represents a change of +19.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Cavco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.