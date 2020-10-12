Thor Industries (THO) Hikes Dividend on Stellar Q4 Results

Thor Industries, Inc. THO recently announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share payable on Nov 6 to shareholders of record as of Oct 23, 2020. The latest dividend marks an increase of 2.5% from the last paid dividend of 40 cents.



Thor Industries is committed to enhancing shareholders’ value. The company has an excellent track record of paying dividends consistently since 1990, the current dividend yield being 1.66%. Notably, it has increased its dividends for 11 consecutive years.



The Indiana-based company is the sole owner of operating subsidiaries, which when combined, represents the largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the world with a market cap of $5.33 billion. The American company builds a variety of RVs in North America and Europe, and sells these vehicles along with related parts and accessories to independent, non-franchise dealers throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. It has emerged as one of the leaders in the European RV industry through the acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group last February. The European RV operations include eight production facilities that manufacture noted brands within Europe including Hymer, Buerstner, Carado, Eriba, Etrusco, Laika, Xplore, Elddis, Compass, Buccaneer, and CrossCamp.



Thor Industries recently delivered stellar fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. The figure also came in higher than the prior-year earnings of $1.70 per share.



The RV maker, which belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry, registered revenues of $2.32 billion for the July-end quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.67%. This top-line figure also came in higher than the year-ago revenues of $2.31 billion. In the trailing four quarters, the company’s earnings have topped estimates on three occasions and missed on one, with average beat being 66.3%.



Thor Industries is optimistic about fiscal 2021 as it is witnessing considerable interest in the RV lifestyle from first-time buyers and strength in the upgrade buyer.



The company is anticipated to sustain its solid performance, thus, investors interested in RV stocks should continue paying close attention to this stock.



As the RV market is fiercely competitive amid low barriers of entry, Thor Industries considers Winnebago Industries WGO, Cavoc Industries CVCO and Skyline Corporation SKY as its closest peers.



Thor Industries currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of the company have surged 80.6% year to date, outperforming its industry’s rally of 37.3%.

Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report:

In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins.



Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.