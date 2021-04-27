Thor Industries (THO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed at $145.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 10.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 6.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 437.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.85 billion, up 69.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion, which would represent changes of +101.48% and +36.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. THO is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, THO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

