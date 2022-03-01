Thor Industries (THO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $91.24, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.55% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 4.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Thor Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $3.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Thor Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Thor Industries's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.4.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

