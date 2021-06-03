Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed at $117.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 19.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

THO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2021. On that day, THO is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 448.84%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.02 billion, up 79.59% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.63 per share and revenue of $11.4 billion, which would represent changes of +103.16% and +39.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, THO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.26, so we one might conclude that THO is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow THO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.