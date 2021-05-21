Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed the most recent trading day at $119.31, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 11.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from THO as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect THO to post earnings of $2.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 437.21%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.85 billion, up 69.31% from the prior-year quarter.

THO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.55 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +101.48% and +36.27%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for THO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. THO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that THO has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.73.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow THO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.