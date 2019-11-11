Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed the most recent trading day at $67.64, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had gained 31.49% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from THO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 9, 2019. On that day, THO is projected to report earnings of $1.22 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.30 billion, up 30.88% from the prior-year quarter.

THO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $9.20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.69% and +17%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for THO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. THO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note THO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.

Investors should also note that THO has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. THO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

