Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Thor Industries (THO) closed at $90.86, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 10.25% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Construction sector's loss of 12.62% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Thor Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.39, up 42.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thor Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Thor Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.46.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

