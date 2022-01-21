Thor Industries (THO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Thor Industries (THO) closed the most recent trading day at $87.32, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle maker had lost 11.72% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Thor Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Thor Industries to post earnings of $3.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.57 billion, up 30.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.37 per share and revenue of $15.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +29.7% and +22.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Thor Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Thor Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Thor Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.6.

The Building Products - Mobile Homes and RV Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

