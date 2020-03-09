Thor Industries Reports Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) reported second-quarter net income attributable to Thor of $0.52 per share compared to a loss per share of $0.10, prior-year. The company noted that the results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 included the impact of two non-cash impairment charges totaling $0.15 per share. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Consolidated gross profit margin was 12.8%, compared to 11.0%, a year ago.

Second-quarter net sales were $2.0 billion, up 55.2% from a year ago. This increase included the addition of $637.1 million in net sales from the European RV segment and an increase of $102.3 million in net sales in the North American Towable RV segment, partially offset by a decrease of $27.8 million in net sales in the North American Motorized RV segment. Analysts expected revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter.

"EHG also reported strong revenues and, as anticipated, returned to quarterly profitability in line with historical trends," said Bob Martin, CEO.

