Thor Industries Q4 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO), manufacturer of recreational vehicles, reported Tuesday that net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter almost doubled to $230.28 million or $4.12 per share from $119.17 million or $2.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter also surged 54.6 percent to $3.59 billion from $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year. The sales include $1.73 billion for the North American Towable RV segment, $823.1 million for the North American Motorized RV segment and $969.9 million for the European RV segment.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.93 per share on net sales of $3.33 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

