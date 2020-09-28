Thor Industries Q3 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) reported Monday net income for the second quarter of $119.2 million or $2.14 per share, up from $92.1 million or $1.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up to $2.32 from $2.31 billion in the same quarter last year. The sales included $1.18 billion in North American Towable RV sales, $366.5 million in North American Motorized RV sales and $739.9 million in European RV net sales.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.34 per share on net sales of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking ahead, we expect a year of continued growth in fiscal 2021, and we concur with RVIA's recent RoadSigns most likely forecast of an approximate 19.5% increase in calendar 2021 shipments over their most likely estimate for calendar 2020 shipments," said Bob Martin, President and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.