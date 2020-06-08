Thor Industries Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) reported third quarter net income per share was $0.43, compared to $0.59, last year. The company noted that the COVID-19 and the related governmental mandates implemented had a significant negative impact on its results of operations for the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Third-quarter net sales were $1.68 billion, compared to $2.51 billion, a year ago. The results included $1.04 billion in North American RV sales and $615.3 million in European RV net sales.

Thor Industries noted that sales and backlog for May, the first month of the fourth quarter, improved on a weekly basis as dealers began to reopen their dealerships and consumer demand increased.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.