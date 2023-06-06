Thor Industries Q3 Earnings, Revenue Decline, But Beat The Street, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Recreational vehicles maker Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Tuesday reported lower profit in the third quarter, primarily driven by decreased sales due to lower demand. However, earnings and revenue beat the Street view.

Profit in the third quarter decreased to $120.72 million or $2.24 per share from $348.05 million or $6.32 per share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters stood at $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly sales declined to $2.929 billion from $4.658 billion in the comparable quarter a year ago, due to lower sales in North American Towable RV as well as Motorized RV. Analysts were expecting for a sales of $2.83 billion.

North American Towable RV sales were down 57.4%, and North American Motorized RV sales decreased 24.4% for the third quarter.

Looking ahead, the company has raised low end of its full-year earnings outlook to the range of $5.80 - $6.50 from $5.50 - $6.50 provided earlier.

Thor now sees full-year revenue in the range of $10.5 billion - $11.0 billion compared with the prior outlook of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $5.64 per share on revenue of $11.03 billion for the year.

THOR Industries shares are up more than 5% in pre-market. It closed at $79.16, down 3.44% on Monday.

