Markets
THO

THOR Industries Q2 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries Inc. (THO) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 climbed to $132.5 million or $2.38 per share from $28.7 million or $0.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second-quarter rose to $2.73 billion, from $2.00 billion last year. The latest-quarter result included $1.37 billion for the North American Towable RV segment, $577.0 million for the North American Motorized RV segment and $733.5 million for the European RV segment. Analysts expected revenues of $2.53 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More