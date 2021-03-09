THOR Industries Q2 Profit Climbs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries Inc. (THO) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 climbed to $132.5 million or $2.38 per share from $28.7 million or $0.52 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the second-quarter rose to $2.73 billion, from $2.00 billion last year. The latest-quarter result included $1.37 billion for the North American Towable RV segment, $577.0 million for the North American Motorized RV segment and $733.5 million for the European RV segment. Analysts expected revenues of $2.53 billion.

