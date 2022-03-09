THOR Industries Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Net Sales Up 42.1%

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) reported that its second quarter net income attributable to THOR was $266.6 million or $4.79 per share, compared to $132.5 million or $2.38 per share, a year ago. On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.39, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales were $3.88 billion, compared to $2.73 billion, a year ago. The company said the increase in consolidated net sales is primarily due to the continuing demand for RVs, as well as the contribution of recent acquisitions. Analysts on average had estimated $3.56 billion in revenue.

Shares of THOR Industries were up 11% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.