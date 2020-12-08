Thor Industries Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) reported Tuesday net income for the first quarter of $113.76 million or $2.05 per share, up from $51.07 million or $0.92 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 17.5 percent to $2.54 from $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year. The sales included $1.89 billion in North American RV sales, $602.5 million in European RV net sales.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.56 per share on net sales of $237 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

