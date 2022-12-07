THOR Industries Q1 Profit Declines; Net Sales Down 21.5%

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) reported first-quarter net income attributable to THOR of $136.2 million or $2.53 per share, compared to $242.2 million or $4.34 per share, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales were $3.11 billion, compared to $3.96 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.86 billion in revenue.

The company announced fiscal 2023 guidance with a net sales estimate of between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion and earnings per share in the range of $7.40 to $8.70.

