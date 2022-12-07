Markets
THO

THOR Industries Q1 Profit Declines; Net Sales Down 21.5%

December 07, 2022 — 06:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) reported first-quarter net income attributable to THOR of $136.2 million or $2.53 per share, compared to $242.2 million or $4.34 per share, last year. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.70, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Consolidated net sales were $3.11 billion, compared to $3.96 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.86 billion in revenue.

The company announced fiscal 2023 guidance with a net sales estimate of between $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion and earnings per share in the range of $7.40 to $8.70.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.