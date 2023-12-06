THOR Industries Q1 Earnings Fall, But Beat View; Confirms FY24 Guidance

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO), a manufacturer of recreational RVs, on Wednesday reported lower earnings and revenue for the first quarter. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Further, the company confirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $53.6 million or $0.99 per share from $136.2 million or $2.53 per share last year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue declined to $2.50 billion from $3.11 billion in the previous year. The Street view for revenue was $2.5 billion.

Sales in the North American Towable RVs and North American Motorized RVs segments dropped 28.3 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $6.25 to $7.25 and net revenues in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.0 billion.

Analysts estimate earnings of $6.71 per share and revenues of $10.62 billion for the full year.

In pre-market activity, THOR Industries shares are trading at $105, up 1.94% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.