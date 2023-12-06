News & Insights

Markets
THO

THOR Industries Q1 Earnings Fall, But Beat View; Confirms FY24 Guidance

December 06, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO), a manufacturer of recreational RVs, on Wednesday reported lower earnings and revenue for the first quarter. However, earnings beat the Street view.

Further, the company confirmed its earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal 2024.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $53.6 million or $0.99 per share from $136.2 million or $2.53 per share last year.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue declined to $2.50 billion from $3.11 billion in the previous year. The Street view for revenue was $2.5 billion.

Sales in the North American Towable RVs and North American Motorized RVs segments dropped 28.3 percent and 36.7 percent, respectively.

Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect earnings per share in the range of $6.25 to $7.25 and net revenues in the range of $10.5 billion to $11.0 billion.

Analysts estimate earnings of $6.71 per share and revenues of $10.62 billion for the full year.

In pre-market activity, THOR Industries shares are trading at $105, up 1.94% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.