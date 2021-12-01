THOR Industries Promotes Todd Woelfer To COO - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) announced the promotion of Todd Woelfer to SVP & Chief Operating Officer. Woelfer joined the company in 2012 and has served in a number of roles including General Counsel. As COO, Woelfer will lead a number of corporate initiatives including innovation and data strategies, marketing, corporate sustainability and responsibility.

"My acceptance of this role was based in large part on my knowledge that Bob will continue to lead our company throughout the remainder of my career," said Woelfer.

Also, the company announced the promotion of Trevor Gasper to Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary.

