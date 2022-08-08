Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Thor Industries, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$7.7b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, Thor Industries has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 17% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:THO Return on Capital Employed August 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Thor Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Thor Industries here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Thor Industries Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by Thor Industries' returns on capital. The company has employed 216% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 26%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Thor Industries has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 10%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Thor Industries (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

