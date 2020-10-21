Dividends
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased THO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $96.19, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of THO was $96.19, representing a -20.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $121.33 and a 197.8% increase over the 52 week low of $32.30.

THO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) and Lennar Corporation (LEN). THO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports THO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 38.57%, compared to an industry average of -11.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the THO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

